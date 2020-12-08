  • MORE MARKET STATS

FM Sitharaman assures India will spend money, not worry about widening fiscal deficit

By: |
December 8, 2020 11:05 AM

“For the present, I’m not going to allow the fiscal deficit number to worry me because there is a need, and a clear need, for me to spend the money,” Sitharaman said.

The stimulus steps were already helping fuel a recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy, she said. (File photo: PTI)

India will not worry about missing its budget deficit target as it seeks to step up spending to support the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. The stimulus spending won’t be wound down in a hurry, she said in an interview to Bloomberg TV. Also, the government will ensure that state-owned enterprises continue with capital expenditure.

“For the present, I’m not going to allow the fiscal deficit number to worry me because there is a need, and a clear need, for me to spend the money,” Sitharaman said.

Related News

Last month, India expanded stimulus measures to 15% of the economy to rescue companies and save jobs lost due to the coronavirus pandemic. That could widen the budget gap to 8% of the gross domestic product in the year to March, more the double the targeted 3.5%.

“As regards the coming year, we need to do an assessment,” she said ahead of the next fiscal year’s budget due Feb. 1. “I’m not sure that I can immediately curtail expenditure. It will have to be a careful balance because the momentum that the economy gains should be sustained.”

The S&P BSE Sensex added to early gains, advancing 0.5% to 45,677 as of 9:56 a.m. in Mumbai.

The stimulus steps were already helping fuel a recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy, she said.

India’s GDP shrank a less-than-expected 7.5% in the three months ended September, a marked improvement from the June quarter’s record 24% contraction. A slew of high-frequency indicators also suggests a gradual recovery in activity across services and manufacturing sectors — the key engines of the economy, which is now in a recession.

That prompted the Reserve Bank of India this month to revise its annual outlook for the economy to a milder 7.5% contraction compared with a 9.5% drop seen in October.

Both the International Monetary Fund and “the central bank have very clearly seen good recovery happening,” Sitharaman said. “A sustained good positive recovery is what I see from the beginning of the next fiscal.”

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. FM Sitharaman assures India will spend money not worry about widening fiscal deficit
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1MSME taxpayers may file GSTR via SMS: CBITC chief
2Quarterly GST returns to ease compliance from January 1
3Northeastern states, UP, Bihar top in pandemic management: Report