FM Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Modi’s economic package roll out continues; agri, infra reforms on cards today

By: |
Updated:May 15, 2020 10:15:00 am

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address press conference at 4 pm today: After announcing relief for some of the India's poorer section of the society including migrant workers, street vendors and small farmers, Nirmala Sitharaman will announce some more measures.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: After announcing relief for some of the India’s poorer section of the society including migrant workers, street vendors and small farmers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce some more measures in her third press conference in the week. While some key announcements were made such as ‘one nation, one ration card’, today’s announcement are expected to focus on LTGC, DDT tax cuts and reforms in infra and agriculture sectors, CNBC TV-18 reported. The FM’s relief measures follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier announcement that the government is working on a Rs 20 lakh crore package to help the country tide over the coronavirus crisis.

Live Blog

Highlights

