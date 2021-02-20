  • MORE MARKET STATS

FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges industry to unleash animal spirits; make India fastest growing economy

By: |
February 20, 2021 12:41 PM

Speaking to industry leaders at an All India Management Association (AIMA) event, she said the government has taken several steps including reduction in corporate tax rate to facilitate investment.

nirmala sitharaman"We need capacities to be ramped up, we need expansion, we need more production of very many such products, which are so required for the economy," she said. (Photo source: IE)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday exhorted India Inc to unleash animal spirits and bring in fresh investment to make India one of the fastest growing economies of the world.

Speaking to industry leaders at an All India Management Association (AIMA) event, she said the government has taken several steps including reduction in corporate tax rate to facilitate investment.

Related News

“I would like now, to see private investors and private industry in India coming forward with that, so called animal spirits to show that it is possible for India (to be) one of the fastest growing economies,” she said.

The expression ?animal spirits’ was coined by celebrated economist John Maynard Keynes to refer to investors’ confidence in taking action in terms of investment.

“We need capacities to be ramped up, we need expansion, we need more production of very many such products, which are so required for the economy,” she said.

Post tax reduction, she said, “I have been waiting to see expansion happening, I’ve been waiting to see greater investments from private sector in India.”

To revive growth, the government in September 2019 slashed corporate tax rate by almost 10 percentage points.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges industry to unleash animal spirits make India fastest growing economy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Centre, states need to work closely to boost economic growth: PM Narendra Modi
2India, EU express hope to forge host of bilateral cooperation arrangements
3New public sector enterprises policy envisages at most 4 PSUs in strategic sectors: DPE Secy