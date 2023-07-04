FM Nirmala Sitharaman reviews progress of implementation of Budget schemes

scorecardresearch
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo source: IE)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday reviewed progress of implementation of Budget schemes with secretaries of finance ministry and Corporate Affairs Secretary. The meeting was attended by Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi, Corporate Affairs Secretary Manoj Govil and other senior officials.

“Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chaired a review meeting on the implementation of various Union Budget announcements with Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, @SecyDIPAM, Secretary @DFS_India, Secretary @MCA21India and senior officials of the @FinMinIndia, New Delhi, today,” a finance ministry tweet said.

Besides the review of implementation of various schemes of Union Budget, the minister underlined the importance of continuous assessment of progress to ensure that the schemes are implemented in a time bound manner.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 18:33 IST

