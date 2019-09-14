FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Government likely to announce more relief measures for economy

Press Conference by FM Nirmala Sitharaman Today Live Telecast: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address media on Saturday. She is expected to announce more new measures to revive the economy from the ongoing slowdown. In the last press conference, the finance minister had said that the government is fully aware of the ongoing slowdown and is taking measures to revive economic growth. After meeting the representatives from different industries, Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a slew of measures in her past few press conferences. Big bank mergers, recapitalisation of PSU banks, the recommendation for interest cuts, withdrawal of the surcharge on FPI investors and relaxing FDI norms on contract manufacturing and single-brand retail sector are among a few important decisions that the government has taken to pump liquidity and to boost domestic demand.
Highlights
As per the latest GDP data, growth in private consumption dropped to 3.1% on-year in the quarter through June, which is about half of the last year’s number. To provide cushion, the governmnet has also announced recapitalisation of PSU banks, the recommendation for interest cuts, withdrawal of the surcharge on FPI investors and relaxing FDI norms on contract manufacturing and single-brand retail sector.
In the press conference held on 29 August, Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a spree of bank mergers and converted 10 major public sector banks into four new entities. The move was aimed at consolidating the state of public lenders to reduce the burden of the non-performing assets (NPAs).
One of the major job-creating industries, real estate sector has been witnessing a slump in inventory sales for some time now and the Centre has been working on measures to boost the growth of the sector. Major decisions on real estate sector can be expected today.
Continuing the government’s efforts to address the ongoing Indian economic slowdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce a slew of measures on Saturday to boost the economy. While the government has not cleared the air about what these measures could be, it is widely expected that reforms towards improving the health of the realty sector, providing a fillip to the auto sales and addressing overall GDP slump could be on cards for today’s press conference, according to various media reports.