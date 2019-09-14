FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Government likely to announce more relief measures for economy

Nirmala Sitharaman press conference

Press Conference by FM Nirmala Sitharaman Today Live Telecast: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address media on Saturday. She is expected to announce more new measures to revive the economy from the ongoing slowdown. In the last press conference, the finance minister had said that the government is fully aware of the ongoing slowdown and is taking measures to revive economic growth. After meeting the representatives from different industries, Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a slew of measures in her past few press conferences. Big bank mergers, recapitalisation of PSU banks, the recommendation for interest cuts, withdrawal of the surcharge on FPI investors and relaxing FDI norms on contract manufacturing and single-brand retail sector are among a few important decisions that the government has taken to pump liquidity and to boost domestic demand.