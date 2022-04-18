FM Nirmala Sitharaman on US visit to attend World Bank, IMF events

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on a visit to the US starting Monday to attend the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Sitharaman will take part in the meetings of the finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20 nations, apart from holding bilateral meetings with many countries, the finance ministry said in a statement. The bilateral meetings include those with her counterparts from Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

The FM is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with top executives from the semiconductor, energy and other sectors of priority for the Indian government, the ministry said.

She is also scheduled to meet World Bank president David Malpass and take part in a high-level panel discussion on “Money at a Crossroad” hosted by IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva

Sitharaman will also attend an event at the Atlantic Council, a leading think tank based out of Washington DC, and interact with the faculty and students at Stanford University, according to the ministry.