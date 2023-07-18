scorecardresearch
FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets Chinese counterpart Liu Kun, discusses global debt vulnerabilities 

Both ministers met on the sidelines of the ongoing 3rd G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting and discussed the state of their economies, inflation, trade and recognised the importance of a good business environment for economic growth and development.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Nirmala Sitharaman with Liu Kun
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun. (Photo source: Twitter/@@FinMinIndia)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun and discussed various deliverables under G20 India Presidency, including strengthening Multilateral Development Banks and global debt vulnerabilities. Both ministers met on the sidelines of the ongoing 3rd G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting and discussed the state of their economies, inflation, trade and recognised the importance of a good business environment for economic growth and development.

Minister Liu Kun appreciated India’s leadership in G20 and stated that a lot of results have been achieved so far, the finance ministry said in a tweet. “Key discussion items included deliverables under #G20India Presidency, including strengthening #MDBs, #GlobalDebt vulnerabilities and #GPFI. Minister Liu Kun also appreciated work of the G20 Independent Expert Group for Strengthening MDBs setup under #G20India Presidency,” the tweet said.

“Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman appreciated China‘s efforts as co-chair of the #SustainableFinance Working Group throughout under the #G20India Presidency,” it said. The two-day FMCBG meeting ends later in the day.

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 13:54 IST

