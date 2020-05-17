Nirmala Sitharaman Economic Package LIVE Updates: Last tranche of measures today; infra, PSU reforms likely

Stressed asset can’t hold so long

As the coal excavation can happen only by FY26-FY27, the current stressed assets are unlikely to witness any near-term benefits of this reform. Even if we assume that the economy would strongly bounce back after 3-4 years and there would be a sudden spike in power demand, the coal commercialization will not benefit the sector due to the non-availability of coal from the mines. Furthermore, the companies/groups holding these stressed assets may not have the appetite to nurse these assets for such a long period of time. Thus, the assumptions that the commercialization of coal mines would address the requirement of fuel-starved assets could just be a myth: Emkay Global Financial Services