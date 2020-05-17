Nirmala Sitharaman Economic Package LIVE Updates: Last tranche of measures today; infra, PSU reforms likely

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the fifth and last tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package today at 11 AM. The government may today make announcements related to infrastructure and public sector companies (PSUs). Yesterday’s announcements focused on the structural policy reforms in growth-oriented sectors for more investment, higher production and more jobs opportunities. Among the key measures, FM Sitharaman ended the government’s monopoly on coal by allowing commercial mining; allowed for market pricing of coal; liberalised minerals sector; raised FDI limit in defence production; announced reforms in airports and MRO sectors; and announced more reforms in growth-oriented sectors. Before this, in the first three sets of economic package rollout, the government addressed the issues related to MSMEs and non-banking financial institutions; migrant labourers, workers and street vendors, agriculture and allied sectors.
With 500 mining blocks to be auctioned – no timeline has been given, though – along with a Rs 50,000 crore investment to ramp up critical infrastructure, and significant improvement in the process of getting mining licenses, the government hopes to attract large investment in the sector. Even without including oil, mineral imports add up to around 30% of India’s overall imports, making it clear just how important it is to get the mineral policy right.
Privatisation of DISOMS has been under deliberation since a long time and today’s move announced by FM, while it is confined to UTs as of now should finally cheer up the end-users at large. It is high time that government steps in to check the substandard performance of state-run distribution entities resulting into higher tariffs to consumers besides taking punitive action them, in a country which is now technically power surplus: Sandeep Upadhyay, MD – Infrastructure Advisory, Centrum Capital Ltd
FM's structural reforms announcements today take the policy of going "vocal about local" forward. Indigenization of imported spares, corporatization of Ordnance Factory Board & listing in the stock exchange are indeed bold structural reform measures. Raising the FDI limit in defence manufacturing will help in technology transfer and will be a major boost for domestic manufacturing. Auctioning of 6 more airports and privatisation of Discoms in UTs are welcome. In brief, liberalisation in fast forward mode: VK Vijayakumar- Chief Investment Strategist- Geojit Financial Services
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the fourth tranche of measures of Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package, announced the policy reforms to fast-track investments, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s quest to make a nation self-reliant economic powerhouse. The government will identify new champion sectors to pump in more investments, which can then drive the country’s economic growth. In the last couple of months, the government formed an empowered group of secretaries (EGoS), which is now working on identifying project development areas, and forming project development cells in various ministries.
Today’s liberalisation will also help coal prices become more market-oriented, which would lead to an increase in supplies. Investment should increase: CARE Ratings
Nirmala Sitharaman has also offered to immediately auction nearly 50 blocks. The move will help India’s economy with a cut in the country’s import bill: CARE Ratings
As the coal excavation can happen only by FY26-FY27, the current stressed assets are unlikely to witness any near-term benefits of this reform. Even if we assume that the economy would strongly bounce back after 3-4 years and there would be a sudden spike in power demand, the coal commercialization will not benefit the sector due to the non-availability of coal from the mines. Furthermore, the companies/groups holding these stressed assets may not have the appetite to nurse these assets for such a long period of time. Thus, the assumptions that the commercialization of coal mines would address the requirement of fuel-starved assets could just be a myth: Emkay Global Financial Services
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today ended the government’s monopoly on coal by allowing commercial mining to introduce competition, transparency, and private sector participation through a revenue-sharing mechanism in the coal sector. In the fourth tranche of the announcement under the Atma-Nirbhar Bharat mission, FM Sitharaman removed the regime of fixed rupee/tonne pricing of coal. The Finance Minister added that the economy will benefit from the opening up of the coal sector. The Union Cabinet had already approved auction for coal mines in the country for commercial mining in February 2018.
The announcement on mixed use of MRO and rationalisation of tax regime for MRO ecosystem will be pivotal in incentivising the MRO business and unleashing its potential owing to India’s strategic location – great move: Ajay Sawhney, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
Today’s announcement does breathe some life into the pandemic hit civil aviation sector, but no mention of bailouts on an immediate basis may attract mixed response from the industry. Though easing curbs on airspace would certainly bring in long term efficiency and on an immediate basis some relief to the airlines, but a more meaningful intervention may be required if the aviation sector is not on the recovery path soon: Ajay Sawhney, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
We believe that the recent coal commercialization reform is unlikely to see major participation in the upcoming coal mine auction by the power companies: Emkay Global Financial Services
The announcements of Tranche 4 as per our calculation amounts to Rs 62,400 crore that would be spread over the next few years. This will increase by Rs 31,900 cr if private investment is added. The announcement made do not directly provide relief from the pandemic to these sectors. There are seen to have a medium-term in focus: CARE Ratings
The fourth part of the stimulus announcements cover a wide spectrum of areas. These are spread over multiple years and hence their immediate impact may again be limited. Fiscal impact also seems very small for the current fiscal. Some of these may require legislative approval, states’ cooperation and signal from judiciary about being quick in decision making and being fair to bidders/general businessmen. Measures related to power generation and distribution and mining are welcome as they can make an impact fast if states get on board soon leaving aside their political compulsions. Measures on defence and space will lead to an uptick in stock prices of some companies for a few days but here again, one will have to watch as to how fast intent is converted into execution: Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities