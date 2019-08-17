FM Nirmala Sitharaman hints at economic booster but refuses to give timeline

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo)

With a view to tackle a slowdown in economy, the Narendra Modi government might come out with a stimulus for the trade and industry, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman hinted on Friday, a day after the Prime Minister met her and top bureaucrats to discuss solutions to fix the economic woes.

Discussions at the highest level of the Union government were going on in which current plight of declining demand and plummeting sales as well as other issues were discussed, the finance minister said in Ahmedabad.

“The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is concerned about it,” she said but refused to share any timeline on the possible announcement of stimulus package for the suffering trade and industry.

On a specific question whether the government will announce a stimulus package, Sitharaman said: “I have not talked about any stimulus package, and whatever appearing in a section of the media is not given by me.”

“Discussions are going on about what steps should be taken and we will announce them when we are ready,” she said. Sitharaman said that she has already met the PM on the issue and would soon meet him again.