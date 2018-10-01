FM Arun Jaitley defends huge write-offs by PSU banks in last 4 years, says do not lead to any loan waivers

RBI data showed that 21 PSBs wrote off Rs 3,16,500 crore of loans between April 2014 and April 2018. (Image: PTI)

Few hours after media reports pointed out the Public Sector Banks (PSBs) write-offs were seven times higher than the recovery, Finance Minister swung into action and defended the concept by saying that they are not ‘loan waivers’. In a Facebook note titled ‘Write off – no loan waiver’, Arun Jaitley said that writing-off of non-performing assets is a regular exercise conducted by banks and does not lead to any loan waiver.

RBI data showed that 21 PSBs wrote off Rs 3,16,500 crore of loans between April 2014 and April 2018 against the recovery of Rs 44,900 crore on a cumulative basis. On this, Arun Jaitley said, “Writing-off of non-performing assets is a regular exercise conducted by banks to clean up their balance sheet, and achieving taxation efficiency. Writing off of loans is done, inter-alia, for tax benefit and capital optimisation.”

“Borrowers of such written off loans continue to be liable for repayment. Recovery of dues takes place on ongoing basis under legal mechanisms, which include, inter-alia, the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFAESI Act), and Debts Recovery Tribunals (DRTs),” he added.

He further added the efforts taken by the government to maximise the recovery of bad loans through Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). “The PSBs are making concerted efforts in recovery of NPAs. It has already recovered an amount of Rs. 36,551 crore during the first quarter of financial year 2018-19 against the total recoveries of Rs. 74,562 crore in financial year 2017-18,” Arun Jaitley said in the note.

This is not the first time when the finance minister said that write-offs were not loan waivers several times in the Parliament. Facing ire over banks writing off Vijay Mallay’s bad loans from their balance sheets in November 2016, Arun Jaitley had then said, “So there is a little bit of malapropism involved in this. Don’t go by literal meaning write-off. Write-off does not mean loan waiver. Loan still remains. You still continue to pursue.”