FM Arun Jaitley defends demonetisation in Facebook blog, lists 5 benefits of noteban (Image: PTI)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday defended the decision to announce demonetisation which, he said, led to the formalisation of the economy and blow to the black money. In a Facebook blog, Arun Jaitley wrote, “The larger purpose of demonetisation was to move INDIA from a Tax Non-compliant society to a compliant society.”

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report showed that 99.3% of demonetised notes came back to banks, which led to political slugfest over the purpose of demonetisation. Arun Jaitley said that the positive effects of demonetisation were more formalisation of the economy, more money in the system, higher tax revenue, higher expenditure, and higher growth after the first two quarters.

Details follow soon…