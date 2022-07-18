Flows into NRI deposits moderate in April-May

Even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has eased the rules for dollar inflows into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits, the flows in May moderated, leaving the outstanding funds at $137.09 billion, compared with $139.2 billion at the end of April, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. NRI deposits, RBI,

Flows in April-May 2022 were $422 million, compared with $2.42 billion in the corresponding period of 2021. The FCNR (B) deposits saw an outflow of $1 billion in the April-May period compared with an outflow of $597 million in April-May 2021. Inflows into the NRE accounts were smaller at $1 billion in April-May this year down from $2.7 billion in the comparable period of last year.

Outstanding deposits at the end of March were $139.02 billion, a shade lower than $141.89 billion a year ago, RBI data shows. During the year, the flo-ws moderated sharply to $3.23 billion from $7.36 billion in the previous year. The RBI recently rolled out a serried of steps to attract dollar inflows following the relentless portfolio outflows and rupee depreciation.

The rules for the FCNR (B), NRE deposits as also those governing portfolio inflows into the bond markets and ECB (external commercial borrowings) were relaxed. Both FNCR (B) and NRE bonds have been freed from reserve requirements; banks need not maintain SLR and CRR against these deposits with effect from the reporting fortnight starting July 30.

Moreover, the cap on the interest rates that can be offered above the ARR (overnight alternative reference rate) has been freed for FCNR (B) deposits. Since the relaxations, several banks have hiked the interest on FCNR (B) bonds.

State Bank of India has raised the interest rate on dollar deposits with maturities up to 2 and 3 years by 85 basis points to 2.85% and 3%, respectively. For maturities above three years, the increase is 80 bps. Private sector lender ICICI Bank now offers 3.35% on deposits of $350,000 and ore for maturity of one year to less than two year dollar deposits, up from 2.50% earlier.

In 2021-22, banks had mopped up $13.9 billion by way of non-resident deposits. Of this, $ 10 billion came in via NR (E)RA deposits while $1.4 came in via FCNR (B) deposits.