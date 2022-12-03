Five social sector ministries join PM Gati Shakti bandwagon

PM Gati Shakti, the National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity, is afoot, with five key social sector departments – health, women and child development, rural development and panchayat raj, education, and housing and urban affairs – joining the initiative, aimed at cutting India’s logistical costs.

Transportation alone accounts for about 50% of the logistics cost in India. The policy aims to trim the country’s logistics cost to about 8% of GDP from the current 13-14% in about five years and propel the country into the league of top 25 nations in logistics performance by 2030 (India was last ranked 44th in the World Bank’s logistics performance index 2018).

All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through the Network Planning Group (NPG), constituted under the PM Gati Shakti. “The initiative is doing good for infrastructure development projects…We have recently started engaging with the social sector departments also to see how we can utilise (the initiative) to improve functioning in these sectors. We have started expanding our horizon to the social sector also,” secretary in the department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain told reporters here.

Thanks to the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), a key feature of the National Logistics Policy launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, transporters can have access to multiple information that will help ease movement.

Jain said even anganwadi locations can be planned effectively by using the data layers of the Gati Shakti. Over 250 critical infrastructure projects of different ministries, including rail, road and ports, have been examined and recommended by the NPG since last October.

Jain also said that projects related to 28 states to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore under the ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment’ scheme have been approved.

Use of the National Master Plan (NMP) portal is helping the central and state governments reduce time and cost of critical infrastructure projects.The NPG has representations from various connectivity infrastructure ministries/ departments involving their heads of network planning division for unified planning and integration of the proposals. All these departments approach the NPG first for approval before making a DPR (detailed project report) at the planning stage.

Over 1,994 layers of data, including that of land, ports, forests and highways, are available on the portal.

(With PTI inputs)