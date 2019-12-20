Fitch affirms confidence in Indian economy: Growth outlook still ‘solid’ vs others

Fitch Ratings on Friday affirmed India’s sovereign credit rating at ‘BBB-’, with a stable outlook.

Indian economy got a breath of relief amid the ongoing gloom, with Fitch Ratings showing confidence in the country’s growth outlook and maintaining the country’s sovereign debt rating. Fitch Ratings on Friday affirmed India’s sovereign credit rating at ‘BBB-’, with a stable outlook. The rating agency said that India’s growth outlook is still ‘solid’ as compared to peers, projecting India’s current financial year 2019-20 at 4.6%. It also said that India’s GDP in the next financial year 2020-21 will likely grow at 5.6%. In FY22, the growth is expected to recover to 6.5% with support from easing monetary and fiscal policy.

The decision incorporates expectations of moderate fiscal slippage relative to the central government’s deficit target in FY20. The global rating agency also expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut its policy rate by another 65 bps in 2020. The RBI has already effected a 135 bps cut as part of easing since February 2019. Fitch also said that it believes that the economy faces a risk of significant fiscal loosening on account of weak GDP growth and lingering problems in the NBFC sector. “Fitch expects a general government debt level of 70.4% of GDP in FY20 (‘BBB’ median: 41.1%) and a general government deficit of 7.5% of GDP (‘BBB’ median: 1.8%),” it added. It’s highly unlikely that the government will comply with the general government debt ceiling of 60% of GDP by March 2025, as mentioned in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

In the last bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC) meet, revised GDP growth downwards to 5 per cent for 2019-20 from 6.1 per cent projected in October policy. The Indian economy is undergoing a slowdown, owing to both domestic and global concerns. In Q2FY20, the GDP grew at a dismal pace of 4.5%.