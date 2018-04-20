Fiscal needs: Finance Commission assures Tamil Nadu

The commission will visit Tamil Nadu by the end of September, Singh told the delegation.

NK Singh, the chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, on Thursday assured a delegation, led by deputy chief minister and finance minister of Tamil Nadu O Pannerselvam, that fiscal needs of each state will be individually assessed and their special characteristics will be kept in view. A progressive state like Tamil Nadu which has contributed greatly to India’s prosperity would certainly receive the commission’s careful consideration. The commission will visit Tamil Nadu by the end of September, Singh told the delegation.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the commission and put forward its views regarding the terms of reference of the commission. Pannerselvam said the commission should balance the need for fiscal transfers to less-developed states with growing aspirations of better-performing ones. The delegation put forward efforts made and resources mobilised by Tamil Nadu towards uplifting the people.