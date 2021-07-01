Fiscal deficit reined in at 8.2% of Budget Estimate

At Rs 15,835 crore, the capex in May crashed by 41%, partly mirroring the impact of the second Covid wave, even though the April-May data showed a rise of 14%.
The Centre’s fiscal deficit in April-May touched 8.2% of the budget estimate (BE) for the fiscal year 2021-22, against 58.6% a year before, as tax and non-tax revenue saw a massive spurt, driven by a favourable base.
The government also reined in expenditure in April.
However, analysts say the deficit is set to soar, thanks to the announcement of a relief package this month with greater outlay for free grains, fertiliser and healthcare, among others.
Nomura now estimates FY22 fiscal deficit to rise to 7.1% of GDP from the budgetted 6.8%.
The Centre’s spending in May rose 23% on year, after a 26% drop in April, and against a marginal decrease in the budgetted expenditure for full FY22.
