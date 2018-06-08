Fiscal deficit: India should cut capex to meet target, says Moody’s

Moody’s sees some downside risk to the government’s assumptions on the collections from the goods and services tax (GST) and petroleum products excise duty, Foster said.

Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday said India could prune its capital expenditure to avoid any slippage of its fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP in the current fiscal, but warned any reduction in the excise duty on petroleum products would exert negative pressure on the country’s sovereign credit profile.

Moody’s had in November last year revised up India’s sovereign rating for the first time in around 14 years by a notch to Baa2 from the lowest investment-grade ranking of Baa3, with a stable outlook, saying that growth prospects have improved with continued economic and institutional reforms.

“Although Moody’s sees some downside risk to budgeted revenue and expenditure targets, it expects that the government would cut back on planned capital expenditure, as has occurred in past years, if it is needed to offset any slippage from its fiscal targets,” Moody’s vice-president and senior credit officer William Foster said.

On the revenue side, Moody’s sees some downside risk to the government’s assumptions on the collections from the goods and services tax (GST) and petroleum products excise duty, Foster said.

The ongoing uncertainty around GST implementation and compliance, including the timely provision of input tax credit refunds and iterative changes to tax rates, could result in some potential revenue losses.

However, the initial setbacks on implementation appear to be fading and, over the medium term, Moody’s expects GST compliance to stabilise and revenues to become more predictable as the economy becomes more formalised, it added.

Moody’s Indian affiliate, Icra, said high crude oil price is likely to widen India’s current account deficit (CAD) and points to slowing foreign portfolio investments as an area of concern. The price of Indian basket of crude surged from $66 a barrel in April to around $74, having threatened to breach the $80 mark late last month.

“If global oil prices remain at current levels, Icra expects India’s CAD to widen to 2.4% of GDP in 2018-19 from 0.7% in 2016-17,” Icra principal economist Aditi Nayar said.

Nayar, however, added higher crude oil prices and a weaker domestic currency would improve remittances and the services trade surplus in 2018-19, offsetting some of the adverse effects of rising commodity prices.