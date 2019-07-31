Fiscal deficit crosses 61% of budgeted target in first quarter of FY 2019-20; key things to know

Capital expenditure decreased to Rs 63,000 crore in Q1 FY19, in comparison to Rs 87,000 crore a year ago.

Fiscal deficit of India widened to Rs 4.32 lakh crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. India’s fiscal deficit was Rs 4.29 lakh crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The fiscal deficit stood at 61.4 per cent of the annual target of Rs 7.03 lakh crore in the first quarter. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has cut the fiscal deficit target from 3.4 per cent to 3.3 per cent for FY 2019-20. Fiscal deficit reached Rs 3.66 lakh crore by the end of May 2019.

Capital expenditure decreased to Rs 63,000 crore in Q1 FY19, in comparison to Rs 87,000 crore a year ago but the revenue expenditure increased to Rs 6.59 lakh crore from Rs 6.21 lakh crore over the previous year in the first quarter. However, receipts during Apr-June 2019 increased to Rs 2.9 lakh crore, which was Rs 2.8 lakh crore, a year ago.

The fiscal deficit is the gap between expenditure and revenue and it signifies the financial health of the economy. Nirmala Sitharaman has repeatedly said that the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent is realistic and can be achieved. However, some rating agencies have raised doubts on achieving the ambitious fiscal deficit target.

Earlier this month, Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said that the revenue is likely to rise as they expect the direct tax collection to rise by 17.5 per cent and indirect taxes to rise by 15 per cent. He added that he also expects the rise in revenue on the non-tax side, taking cues from better dividend.