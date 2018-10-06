First time ever! Longest inland water transport movement delivers fly ash successfully to Assam via Bangladesh

About 1,235 of Fly Ash was transported from NTPC Kahalgaon to Pandu Port via

Kolkata through National Waterways 1 and 2 via Indo Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route. (Image: IWAI)

In a first, fly ash has reached successfully Pandu Port in Assam via Bangladesh, making the longest haulage in inland water transport movement. The fly ash from NTPC, Bihar was transported by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to Assam through serpentine routes of rivers and sea via Bangladesh before reaching Pandu port.

The first load of fly ash reached Assam on September 30. The fly ash transported by the teams of NTPC and IWAI from Bihar to Assam will be used by cement manufacturing company Star Cement.

About 1,235 of Fly Ash was transported from NTPC Kahalgaon to Pandu Port via Kolkata through National Waterways 1 and 2 via Indo Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route.

The inland water transportation was chosen to deliver fly ash to Assam due to the lack of railway facilities in the northeastern states.

Completing a long voyage (2085 KMs) from Bihar to Assam via Bangladesh waterways, 1233 tonnes of fly ash from NTPC Kahalgaon plant reached Pandu, Guwahati today , marking one of the longest hauls in Inland Water Sector (IWT) movement in the country.#Sagarmala#NW1#NW2 #IBP pic.twitter.com/vAOIN2Ngdj — IWAI (@IWAI_ShipMin) October 1, 2018

“This endeavour will also establish the water highway route from Kahalgaon to Pandu in Assam via Bangladesh border helping transportation of other goods also,” NTPC said in a statement.

In May 2017, the government held a roadshow in Guwahati to promote the inland water transportation system.

The government aims to develop the rivers of the North East as viable and sustainable means for cargo and passenger transportation. North East connected with Kolkata through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route of river Brahmaputra