First reaction on GDP growth; DEA Secretary SC Garg says 7.1% seems disappointing

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 6:26 PM

As India clocked a GDP growth rate of 7.1% in the second quarter of the financial year 2018-19, down from the previous quarter's 8.2% and lower than expected 7.4%, DEA Secretary S C Garg tweeted that the number seems disappointing.

As India clocked a GDP growth rate of 7.1% in the second quarter of the financial year 2018-19, down from the previous quarter's 8.2% and lower than expected 7.4%, DEA Secretary S C Garg tweeted that the number seems disappointing.As India clocked a GDP growth rate of 7.1% in the second quarter of the financial year 2018-19, down from the previous quarter’s 8.2% and lower than expected 7.4%, DEA Secretary S C Garg tweeted that the number seems disappointing.

As India clocked a GDP growth rate of 7.1% in the second quarter of the financial year 2018-19, down from the previous quarter’s 8.2% and lower than expected 7.4%, DEA Secretary S C Garg tweeted that the number seems disappointing. He, however, added that the slowdown in construction and mining sectors reflect monsoon months deceleration.

“GDP growth for second quarter 2018-19 at 7.1% seems disappointing. Manufacturing growth at 7.4% and agriculture growth at 3.8% is steady. Construction at 6.8% and mining at -2.4% reflect monsoon months deceleration,” SC Garg said in a tweet. He added that the half-year growth at 7.4% was still “quite robust and healthy”.

Economists said that the GDP growth may have slowed down due to dismal consumption and investment trends following a liquidity squeeze in the non-banking finance companies.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. First reaction on GDP growth; DEA Secretary SC Garg says 7.1% seems disappointing
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition