First reaction on GDP growth; DEA Secretary SC Garg says 7.1% seems disappointing

“GDP growth for second quarter 2018-19 at 7.1% seems disappointing. Manufacturing growth at 7.4% and agriculture growth at 3.8% is steady. Construction at 6.8% and mining at -2.4% reflect monsoon months deceleration,” SC Garg said in a tweet. He added that the half-year growth at 7.4% was still “quite robust and healthy”.

Economists said that the GDP growth may have slowed down due to dismal consumption and investment trends following a liquidity squeeze in the non-banking finance companies.