Fintech sector growth: Panel seeks higher limit for prepaid instruments



The Steering Committee on Fintech, chaired by former DEA secretary SC Garg, has suggested a slew of measures

To promote the growth of the fintech sector, a government-appointed committee has suggested a slew of measures, including development of a cash flow-based financing for MSMEs, substantially higher cap for prepaid instruments (PPI), conversion of all financial assets into demat form and wider access of payments infrastructure for NBFCs.

In its report submitted to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, the Steering Committee on Fintech (chaired by former DEA secretary SC Garg) recommended development of an open-API MSME stack based on TReDS data validated by GSTN and a standardised and trusted e-invoice infrastructure designed around TReDS-GSTN integration.

The committee recommended a special drive for modernisation and standardisation of land records with a view to make available land ownership data on an online basis to financial institutions and a comprehensive legal framework for consumer protection be put in place early keeping in mind the rise of fintech and digital services.

PPI systems such as Paytm are quite convenient for making routine payments and its use is getting increasingly popular. However, the panel noted that the maximum outstanding amount in a PPI account (even if it is a full KYC account) is `1 lakh. This limits consumer benefits from such accounts and reduces the ability of PPI issuing firms to onboard customers. “As deposits in PPI do not earn any interest, any apprehension that these might replace the banking system may not be well founded,” it noted.

It has also recommended adoption of Regulation technology (or RegTech) by all financial sector regulators to develop standards and facilitate adoption by financial sector service providers to adopt use-cases making compliance with regulations easier, quicker and effective. Similarly, it has also recommended that financial sector regulators develop an institutional framework for specific use-cases of Supervisory technology (or SupTech), testing, deployment, monitoring and evaluation.