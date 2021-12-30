  • MORE MARKET STATS

FinMin extends benefit of reduced performance security for govt contracts till March 2023

According to the rules, a successful bidder awarded a government contract has to deposit a performance security of 5-10 per cent of the value of the contract with the government.

Written By PTI
"With this relief, the industry could deploy additional resources in project execution as timely and economical project execution by industry is vital for high speed development of infrastructure as envisaged through the National Infrastructure Pipeline," the ministry said.
"With this relief, the industry could deploy additional resources in project execution as timely and economical project execution by industry is vital for high speed development of infrastructure as envisaged through the National Infrastructure Pipeline," the ministry said.

The finance ministry on Thursday extended till March 2023 the benefit of reduced performance security in government contracts.

According to the rules, a successful bidder awarded a government contract has to deposit a performance security of 5-10 per cent of the value of the contract with the government.

To help commercial entities and contractors tide over the liquidity crunch post the first wave of the COVID pandemic, the finance ministry had in November 2020 reduced this performance security to 3 per cent for all tenders/contracts issued or concluded till December 31, 2021.

The finance ministry on Thursday said that the Government of India has decided to extend the benefit of reduced performance security of 3 per cent up to March 31, 2023, for all central government tenders/contracts issued/concluded till March 31, 2023.

“With this relief, the industry could deploy additional resources in project execution as timely and economical project execution by industry is vital for high speed development of infrastructure as envisaged through the National Infrastructure Pipeline,” the ministry said.

The relief has benefitted industries especially in construction, manufacturing and service sectors and will enable them to respond with vigour to the demands of the government for efficient execution of the projects, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
Pre-budget meeting: TN for unconditional borrowings of 5 per cent GSDP for FY 2022-23 owing to COVID-19“I urge the Union Government to permit the States to borrow unconditionally within the prescribed limits. Further, as the States have incurred huge expenditure to fight COVID-19 with substantial reduction in revenues, I urge the government to permit borrowing of 5 percent of GSDP without any conditions for 2022 - 23 fiscal,” Thiagarajan stressed.