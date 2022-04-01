  • MORE MARKET STATS

FinMin asks ministries not to issue of ‘Letter of Comfort’ for projects

Infrastructure ministries like railways were authorised to issue ‘Letter of Comfort’ to contractors engaged in development of projects.

Written by PTI
Issuance of 'Letter of Comfort' by the ministries and department helps a vendor in achieving financial closure for a project in a faster manner. (File)
Issuance of 'Letter of Comfort' by the ministries and department helps a vendor in achieving financial closure for a project in a faster manner. (File)

The finance ministry has asked other ministries and departments not to issue ‘Letter of Comfort’ to any hired entity for undertaking projects on their behalf, as part of efforts to improve transparency in fiscal management.

Issuance of ‘Letter of Comfort’ by the ministries and department helps a vendor in achieving financial closure for a project in a faster manner.

The authority to issue ‘Letter of Comfort’ by ministries or department or any entites of the Government of India stands withdrawn with immediate effect, an office memorandum issued on March 31 said.

“Henceforth, no ‘Letter of Comfort’ will be issued by any entity within the government,” it added.

Infrastructure ministries like railways were authorised to issue ‘Letter of Comfort’ to contractors engaged in development of projects.

There were also fears that ‘Letter of Comfort’ could be misused.

Under the provision of the fiscal responsibility law, the budget requires to provide details of guarantees given by the government.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.