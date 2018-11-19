Finish your bank-related work by tomorrow! Holidays to rule this week; check dates

As festivals rule this week, banks are likely to remain closed Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

As festivals rule this week, banks in many cities will remain closed Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. This week will witness two festivals: Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi and Guru Nanak Jayanti. All banks will remain closed on Saturday, November 24, as it is fourth Saturday, while festival holidays will vary from city to city.

Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi is on November 21 and Guru Nanak Jayanti is on November 23. Since Gurunank Jayanti is observed in only some parts of India, banks in these states will remain closed for three days (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday): New Delhi, all cities of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Raipur, Srinagar, Dehradun, Jammu.

Banks will remain closed only on to days (Wednesday and Saturday) in Bhopal, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Chennai. Banks in cities of Bihar, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Gangtok, Imphal, Aizawl, Agartala will remain closed only on Saturday.