Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia to retire; here’s what Arun Jaitley said about him

Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia will retire this month, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in an announced, thanking him for successfully implementing the flagship Mudra Yojana and key reform Goods and Services Tax.

Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia will retire at the end this month, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in an announcement, thanking him for successfully implementing the flagship Mudra Yojana and key reform Goods and Services Tax.

Last year in November, Adhia, a 1981 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, was designated the position of Finance Secretary along with Revenue Secretary. “His contributions in successfully accomplishing the Mudra Yojana has been laudable,” Jaitley wrote in a Facebook post.

“Dr. Adhia’s tenure saw an exponential increase in tax base and the tax realisations. He was ably supported by the two boards, CBDT and CBIC. The follow-up after demonetisation in detecting the large cash depositors and making them accountable was no mean challenge,” the finance minister added.

Updates follow soon…