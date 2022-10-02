Finance Ministry to launch special campaign for financial inclusion from Oct 15

The Finance Ministry will run a special financial inclusion drive from October 15 to achieve saturation in respect of bank accounts and expansion of Kisan Credit Card coverage, among others. The campaign from October 15 to November 26 this year will also focus on mobile/Aadhaar seeding of existing accounts with a special focus on making small accounts normal accounts by doing full know your customer (KYC), according to a series of tweets from the Office of the Finance Minister.

“To further deepen Financial Inclusion (FI) framework, @DFS_India will organise a special campaign from 15th October 2022 to 26th November 2022, which will initially be rolled out at the Gram Panchayat (GP) level in following seven districts across India– Cuttack, Odisha, Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Pune, Maharashtra, Kakinada, AP, Kaushambi, UP, Datia, MP and Barpeta, Assam,” one of the tweets said.

The campaign will focus on achieving saturation in respect of bank accounts, insurance/pension schemes for eligible individuals and distribution of loans to farmer produce organisations (FPOs) and SHGs for the establishment of cold-Chain infrastructure.

Besides, it will also concentrate on expanding the coverage of MUDRA and KCC penetration for persons engaged in animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries as well as bringing SHG members within the ambit of the FI ecosystem of the country.The Department of Financial Services (DFS) in a separate tweet said, “All Banks and other Financial Sector Organisations of Department of Financial Services have kickstarted the month-long Special Campaign 2.0 from today, 2.10.2022, at various cleanliness sites across the country”.

The campaign will focus on cleanliness (Swachhata) and other issues during October 2-31, 2022. During this period, various pendency cases like MPs’ references and state government references, etc are expected to be reduced.