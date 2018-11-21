Finance Ministry seeks input from ministries for Arun Jaitley’s next Budget Speech by November 30

By: | Published: November 21, 2018 9:24 PM

The Finance Ministry has sought inputs from different central ministries for Arun Jaitley's budget speech, which would be the last budget of the current BJP-led NDA government before the 2019 general polls.

Finance Ministry, arun jaitley, Arun Jaitley budget speech, NDA government, bjp, P Chidambaram, narendra modiThe finance ministry has requested the ministries to send material related to their departments that may merit inclusion in the finance minister’s budget speech for 2019-20.

The Finance Ministry has sought inputs from different central ministries for Arun Jaitley’s budget speech, which would be the last budget of the current BJP-led NDA government before the 2019 general polls. “Kindly provide the requisite information or inputs relating to your department in quadruplicate by November 30, 2018,” the ministry said in a reminder to all other ministries and departments.

The finance ministry has requested the ministries to send material related to their departments that may merit inclusion in the finance minister’s budget speech for 2019-20. Last month, the ministry began the budgetary exercise for 2019-20. During the process, meetings were being held with ministries of steel, power, and housing and urban development, among others, to finalise revised expenditure for the current fiscal and projections for the next financial year.

In view of the upcoming general elections, the government is likely to come out with an interim budget, also referred to as vote-on-account. The Union Budget is presented on February 1. Jaitley is scheduled to present his sixth consecutive Budget with 2019 being vote-on-account.

As per the practice, a vote-on-account or approval for essential government spending for a limited period is taken in an election year and a full-fledged budget is presented by the new government. While P Chidambaram had presented the previous UPA government’s vote-on-account in February 2014, Jaitley presented a full budget in July that year. Narendra Modi-led government scrapped a colonial-era tradition of presenting the budget at the end of February.

With the preponement of budget, ministries are now allocated their budgeted funds from the start of the financial year beginning April. This gives government departments more leeway to spend as well as allow companies time to adapt to business and taxation plans. Previously, when the budget was presented at the end of February, the three-stage Parliament approval process used to get completed some time in mid-May, weeks ahead of the onset of monsoon rains. This meant government departments would start spending on projects only from August-end or September after the monsoon season ended.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Finance Ministry seeks input from ministries for Arun Jaitley’s next Budget Speech by November 30
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition