Finance ministry releases Rs 9,871 crore to 17 states as revenue deficit grant

With the release of this installment, total Rs 59,226 crore has been released to the eligible states as PDRD so far in the current financial year.
The union government has released the sixth monthly installment of post- tax devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grant of Rs 9,871 crore to 17 states.
With the release of this installment, total Rs 59,226 crore has been released to the eligible states as PDRD so far in the current financial year.
In the latest tranche, Kerala (Rs 1,658 crore), West Bengal (Rs 1,467 crore) and Andhra Pradesh (Rs 1,438 crore) are the top three recipient states.
The PDRD is provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution.
The grants are being released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission in monthly installments to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the states post devolution.
The Commission has recommended these grants to 17 states during 2021-22.
The Commission has recommended a total PDRD of Rs 1,18,452 crore to 17 states in 2021-22.
Out of this, 50% has been released so far.
Do you know What is FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.