Finance ministry invites applications for CEA post

Days after chief economic advisor (CEA) Krishnamurthy V Subramanian expressed desire to return to academia after his three-year term comes to an end on December 7, the finance ministry has invited applications to find his successor.

In a public notice dated October 24, the department of economic affairs says officers of central and state governments, RBI and public sector banks holding analogous post on a regular basis in parent cadres or departments are eligible to apply for the post. However, it hasn’t mentioned the tenure of the prospective CEA.

Candidates from recognised universities, research institutions, central regulatory bodies and registered private institutions or financial institutions are also eligible, according to the notice. The last date for submission of applications is 20 days from the date of publication of advertisement.

Announcing his decision earlier this month, Subramanian tweeted, “I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure. Serving The Nation has been an absolute privilege and I have wonderful support and encouragement.”

According to the DEA’s notice, the candidate should possess a Master’s degree in economics or finance from a recognised university or institution. They should be a maximum of 56 years of age. The candidate should have six years’ experience in economic research or providing economic advice or evaluation of economic reforms, including administrative experience of one year in the central or state government. “The selection committee reserves the right to invite and shortlist suitable individuals from outside the list of applicants for the posts,” the notice added.