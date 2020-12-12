  • MORE MARKET STATS

Finance Ministry approves Rs 9,879 cr capital exp proposal of 27 states

By: |
Updated: Dec 12, 2020 5:14 PM

The scheme is aimed at boosting capital expenditure by the state governments who are facing difficult financial environment this year due to the shortfall in tax revenue

Finance Ministry, capital expenditure, capital expenditure, Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure, Covid-19 pandemic, shortfall in tax revenueCapital expenditure projects have been approved in diverse sectors like, health, rural development, water supply said Fin Min

The Finance Ministry on Saturday said it has approved Rs 9,879.61 crore worth capital expenditure proposals of 27 states.
Of this, Rs 4,939.81 crore has been released as the first instalment. In a statement, the ministry said all states, except Tamil Nadu, have availed benefits of the newly announced scheme for ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure’, which was announced on October 12 as part of AatmaNirbhar Bharat package.

“So far capital expenditure proposals of Rs 9,879.61 crore of 27 states have been approved by the Ministry of Finance. An amount of Rs 4,939.81 crore has already been released to the states as the first instalment under the scheme,” it said. The ministry said the scheme is aimed at boosting capital expenditure by the state governments who are facing difficult financial environment this year due to the shortfall in tax revenue arising from the COVID 19 pandemic.

Related News

“Capital Expenditure has a higher multiplier effect, enhancing the future productive capacity of the economy, and results in a higher rate of economy growth. Therefore, despite the adverse financial position of the Central Government, it was decided to extend a special assistance to the state governments in respect of capital expenditure, in financial year 2020-21,” it added.

The capital expenditure projects have been approved in diverse sectors like, health, rural development, water supply, irrigation, power, transport, education, urban development. As part of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat Package, the government had announced that the Centre will offer Rs 12,000 crore special interest-free 50-year loan to states, exclusively for capital expenditure.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Finance Ministry approves Rs 9879 cr capital exp proposal of 27 states
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Eco indicators show encouraging signs; govt committed to minimum governance to boost investment: PM Modi
2Pakistan economy contracted $10.5 billion foreign loans in FY20
3India’s pvt credit-to-GDP ratio lowest among peers; govt working on framework for credit push: Amitabh Kant