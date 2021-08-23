Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to launch National Monetisation Pipeline today

The Union Budget 2021-22 laid a lot of emphasis on asset monetisation as a means to raise innovative and alternative financing for infrastructure.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the much-touted National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) of brownfield assets on Monday to help the central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and other undertakings generate an alternative source of finance for new infrastructure projects.

“The NMP comprises a four-year pipeline of the central government’s brownfield infrastructure assets.

“Besides providing visibility to investors, NMP will also serve as a medium-term roadmap for the asset monetisation initiative of the government,” Niti Aayog said in a statement. The National Monetisation Pipeline book will also be released on Monday.

Recently, department of investment and public asset management (Dipam) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey had said that the government was readying a national monetisation plan of about Rs 6 lakh crore, which will include a range of assets including pipelines, power transmission lines and national highway stretches.