Finance Minister LIVE: Sitharaman to brief at 4 pm; Cabinet nod for general insurance privatisation expected

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE

Nirmala Sithraman LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, will shortly address a press conference. Nirmala Sithraman is expected to brief the media about decisions taken by the Union Cabinet. The Finance Minister’s press conference comes a day after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) trimmed India’s economic growth projection to 9.5 per cent for the current financial year, down from 12.5 per cent estimated earlier in April this year. IMF said it has revised its outlook due to the “lack of vaccine”. India was severely affected by the second wave of the covid-19 wave, which brought the rebounding economy to a standstill earlier this year.