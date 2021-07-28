  • MORE MARKET STATS
  Finance Minister LIVE Sitharaman to brief at 4 pm Cabinet nod for general insurance privatisation expected

Finance Minister LIVE: Sitharaman to brief at 4 pm; Cabinet nod for general insurance privatisation expected

Updated: July 28, 2021 4:12:27 pm

Cabinet Briefing LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, is expected to shed light on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet.

Nirmala Sithraman LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, will shortly address a press conference. Nirmala Sithraman is expected to brief the media about decisions taken by the Union Cabinet. The Finance Minister’s press conference comes a day after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) trimmed India’s economic growth projection to 9.5 per cent for the current financial year, down from 12.5 per cent estimated earlier in April this year. IMF said it has revised its outlook due to the “lack of vaccine”. India was severely affected by the second wave of the covid-19 wave, which brought the rebounding economy to a standstill earlier this year.

Live Blog

Highlights

    16:12 (IST)28 Jul 2021
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference begins

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference on Union Cabinet decisions begins.

    16:03 (IST)28 Jul 2021
    Finance Minister address to begin shortly

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference on Union Cabinet decisions is expected to begin shortly.

    15:58 (IST)28 Jul 2021
    Privatisation gaining pace?

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could announce receiving the green light from the Union Cabinet for the privatisation of general insurance companies. 

    15:46 (IST)28 Jul 2021
    Finance Minister to shed light on Cabinet decisions

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference shortly. Accompanied by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, the Finance Minister is will shed light on decisions taken by the Union Cabinet today.

