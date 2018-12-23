Finance Commission chairman NK Singh cautions against fiscal slippage

By: | Published: December 23, 2018 3:37 AM

Finance Commission chairman NK Singh on Saturday sounded a note of caution against fiscal slippage, saying it would adversely impact the country’s macroeconomic stability as well as investment climate.

Singh expressed apprehension that some states are not according priority to fiscal discipline, which was not the case earlier.

Finance Commission chairman NK Singh on Saturday sounded a note of caution against fiscal slippage, saying it would adversely impact the country’s macroeconomic stability as well as investment climate. The remarks come in the backdrop of several states, including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which witnessed a change of government, announcing farm loan waivers.

Singh expressed apprehension that some states are not according priority to fiscal discipline, which was not the case earlier. He also emphasised on strengthening the Centre-state relationship through institutional mechanisms. Addressing the ‘Skoch Summit’ here, he said the government should look at ways to further accelerate the reforms process pertaining to the factors of production—labour, land, capital.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Finance Commission chairman NK Singh cautions against fiscal slippage
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition