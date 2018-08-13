Finally! Rs 66,000 crore green fund to be put to use; government notifies rules to utilise money for forests

The rules also state that all these activities should be taken up in consultation with the Gram Sabha or Village Forest Management Committee. (IE)

After accumulating approximately Rs 66,000 crore from user agencies/subcontractors for diverting forest land for non-forest purposes in the last 10 years, the government has finally notified the rules to use the money for expanding forest cover and also for setting up authorities to monitor its proper use for afforestation and conservation.

The Parliament passed the Compensatory Afforestation Fund (CAF) Bill in July 2016 and notified the draft rules early February this year.

As per the rules, notified by the government on Friday, about 80% of the total money will be used by the states for plantation and other green projects, including assisted natural regeneration, artificial regeneration, forest fire prevention and control operations, soil and moisture conservation works in the forest, silvicultural operations in forests, voluntary relocation of villages from protected areas and improvement of wildlife habitat.

Besides, the states will utilise the remaining 20% of the afforestation amount for 11 listed works for strengthening of the forest and wildlife related infrastructure. The list includes survey and mapping of forest areas for forest fire control, compensatory afforestation works, soil and moisture conservation; casual engagement of local people to assist regular staff of state forest department; construction, upgradation and maintenance of inspection paths, forest roads in forest area and independent concurrent monitoring and evaluation and third party monitoring of various works, among others.

However, the money can not be utilised for activities such as medical expenses to regular staff of state forest department, payment of salary, payment of legal services, travelling allowances, going on foreign visits, expansion and upgradation of zoo and wildlife safari, among other things.

The rules also state that all these activities should be taken up in consultation with the Gram Sabha or Village Forest Management Committee.