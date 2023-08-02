Fifty-first GST Council meeting underway; FM to chair meet via video conference

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is chairing the 51st GST Council meeting via video conference, in New Delhi.

The meeting is expected to be attended by Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary apart from Finance Ministers of States and UTs (with Legislature) besides senior officials.

One of the key objectives of this meeting is working out the taxation framework for the online gaming industry. In its last meeting in July, the 50th GST Council Meet, the Council had deliberated and recommended that 28% tax will be applicable on the face value in case of the Online Gaming.

The last council meeting also saw an increase in GST compensation cess on SUVs and MUVs as well.