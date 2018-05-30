FIEO: GST refunds of Rs 20,000 cr pending

Refund claims of over Rs 7,000 crore were cleared by the finance ministry in March, and the clearance in April has been a tad over Rs 1,000 crore. (Reuters)

Exporters are awaiting the release of as much as Rs 20,000 crore of goods and services tax (GST) refunds, which has created liquidity crisis for exporters, the apex exporter body said on Tuesday. Refund claims of over Rs 7,000 crore were cleared by the finance ministry in March, and the clearance in April has been a tad over Rs 1,000 crore. “As per our estimate, refund of over Rs 20,000 crore are pending on account of IGST (integrated GST) and ITC (input tax credit) and many exporters have not been able to file the refund of ITC due to technical glitches,” Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) president Ganesh Gupta said.

India’s merchandise exports could jump 16% to touch a record $ 350 billion in the current fiscal, despite increasing protectionism in the developed world, Gupta said.

“Liquidity is a major area of concern particularly for MSME exporters. The provision that 90% of the ITC refund will be issued within seven days is not being implemented by tax authorities. Some of the states say that they do not have funds to clear the refund,” he said. Gupta also said although overall merchandise exports grew 9.8% in FY18, the export performance of labour-intensive sectors such as carpet, textiles and garments and handicrafts wasn’t up to the mark.