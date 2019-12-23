FICCI shuffles management; here’s who took over as president

Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group has taken over as the President of industry chamber Ficci for 2019-20. She succeeds Sandip Somany, vice chairman and managing director, HSIL.

The Walt Disney Company APAC President and Star & Disney India Chairman Uday Shankar has been elevated as Senior Vice President of Ficci, and Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL has joined Ficci leadership as Vice President, the chamber said in a statement.

“I look forward to an incredible year for Ficci and also for the country. At our just finished 92nd AGM, we have laid out a road-map towards a USD 5 trillion economy for India. While we discussed and deliberated on various issues, the most important takeaway is that everybody is moving ahead with a sense of commitment on how to make it happen,” Reddy said.