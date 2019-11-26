Feedback Infra’s distribution arm to bid for MP, Tripura, Rajasthan rural electricity distribution areas

In Meghalaya, the company plans to conduct a pilot with 500 to 1,000 consumers for the Village Energy products that will allow the company to make the entire distribution and collection process efficient and cost effective.

Feedback Energy Distribution Company (FEDCO), the electricity distribution arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Feedback Infrastructure, is looking to bid for predominantly rural electricity distribution franchisees in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura after successfully turning around four such areas in Odisha.

The Vinayak Chatterjee-led company has also secured four areas in Meghalaya, and sees strong opportunities in the rural distribution space in the next two years after the power ministry hinted at distribution franchisee model as the preferred route in reducing the aggregate technical & commercial (AT&C) losses.

FEDCO has already turned around four areas — Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh and Balugaon — in Odisha by reducing the AT&C losses from 60% to less than 30% in the past six years. Financially, too, the four distribution franchisees have turned profitable (`35 crore) from a loss of `44 crore in the past six years since the areas were taken up by the firm.

Devtosh Chaturvedi, managing director of FEDCO, told FE, they were looking at more such opportunities in predominantly rural areas to reduce the actual problems being faced by discoms across states.

“We had the opportunity to bid for urban centres as well, but we chose to bid for rural areas because that is where the real problem lies for discoms and we want to play a positive role there. We have already bid for Tripura where the tender is live and we plan to bid in Rajasthan and MP where the tenders are expected soon,” Chaturvedi said.

The discom has tied up with Australia-based Village Energy for providing the technology-based solutions (both hardware and software solutions) for monitoring AT&C losses, reducing power theft, demand side management (DSM),and providing micro grid solutions ensuring that consumers also become prosumers (producers plus consumers). Distributed generation and micro grids help consumers to sell surplus power based on online data made available through Village Energy products.

“Our experience in Odisha has made it clear that technology is not just good for improving financial and technical performance but also in ensuring customer satisfaction. Especially, if they are convinced that the bill is on real consumption basis, they normally relent,” said Chaturvedi.

In Meghalaya, the company plans to conduct a pilot with 500 to 1,000 consumers for the Village Energy products that will allow the company to make the entire distribution and collection process efficient and cost effective. The plan is to slowly bring around 50% of the total 75,000 consumers from the four subdivisions – Mawkyrawat, Mawsynram, Nangalbibra and Phulbari under the new plan. This experience will be extended to Odisha and other areas that the company will win in future, Chaturvedi said.

Across the two areas of Odisha and Meghalaya, FEDCO has 677,900 consumers with a network coverage of 14,073 km.