Fed’s Robert Kaplan says watching trade war impact on economy, prices

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan says trade tensions might have a chilling effect on the US and global economy, and he\u2019s also watching for the potential effects on inflation. Some end-markets may be jeopardized by the US-China trade dispute, but \u201cthe bigger thing is logistics and supply chain arrangements,\u201d Kaplan said Saturday during a wide-ranging discussion at the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing\u2019s annual conference in Phoenix. \u201cIt\u2019s more likely to slow global growth\u201d and \u201cit\u2019s more likely to slow U.S. growth ultimately,\u201d but it\u2019s also possible some of the threatened tariffs won\u2019t be enacted, he said. President Donald Trump last week increased duties to 25% from 10% on some $200 billion in Chinese products, and has threatened to impose tariffs on almost all imports from the world\u2019s No. 2 economy. That would pull in consumer products like mobile phones and toys that so far haven\u2019t been affected, as well as everything from flashlights to billiard balls. Inflation Impact? As for the effects of tariffs on inflation, it\u2019s \u201ctoo soon to judge, you\u2019ll have to see the currency reaction and how businesses deal with it,\u201d said Kaplan, who doesn\u2019t vote on monetary policy this year. He noted that the Fed will have to examine, \u201cis this transitory, or is this something that will be more persistent?\u201d Kaplan also echoed concerns that technological advances are muting inflation, which has been stubbornly below the Fed\u2019s target. \u201cWe think that\u2019s intensifying,\u201d fueled by the low cost of capital, he said. The high ratio of corporate debt to U.S. GDP is a concern, said Kaplan. While manageable for now, it \u201ccould be an amplifier\u201d if the economy turns down. Many leveraged loans aren\u2019t on banks\u2019 balance sheets and \u201cwe need to be vigilant and watch the non-bank financial sector,\u201d Kaplan said. The Fed has less visibility into the well-being of that sector, he said. Daily Liquidity Kaplan also pointed to the several hundred billion dollars in high-yield debt in exchange-traded funds and other vehicles with daily liquidity, noting that there\u2019s a mismatch between the liquidity held and the rights of holders to get high liquidity. As to whether Trump\u2019s criticisms of the Fed and jawboning for an interest rate cut have had \u201cany impact on decisions around the table, the answer is \u2018no,\u2019\u201d Kaplan said. He also talked about the increase in government debt in recent years, and that some \u201cpeople are assuming the dollar will always be the world\u2019s reserve currency\u201d when they dismiss concerns about the issue, Kaplan said. \u201cIt would be a mistake to assume that will last forever,\u201d Kaplan said. People don\u2019t need to stop buying Treasuries, they just need to get down to market weight and the U.S. is going to spend more for its debt, he said. Lack of workforce growth in the US is also an issue, Kaplan said, particularly if immigration is reduced. And the workforce participation rate, which was 62.8% as of the April payrolls report, could fall to 61% in coming years, he said. On the regulatory front, Kaplan said he would be \u201cloath to do things that ease up on capital testing\u201d for large banks. However, he said he feels differently about small and medium-sized banks, which need relief.