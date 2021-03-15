February port volumes slip on month-on-month basis

For the April-February period of the current fiscal, traffic has declined by 7% y-o-y at the major ports.
Following eight months of sequential improvement, cargo traffic at the major ports contracted by 9% on m-o-m basis in February, though it was up 2% y-o-y.
This could be attributed to the renewed restrictions amid the surge in Covid-19 infections, especially in the advanced economies, CARE Ratings has said.
For the April-February period of the current fiscal, traffic has declined by 7% y-o-y at the major ports.
Coal volumes have declined by 17%, POL by 14% and container traffic by 5% in 11MFY21.
Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.