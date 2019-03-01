February PMI indicates strong flow of new orders: SC Garg

By: | Published: March 1, 2019 5:52 PM

The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.3 in February, from 53.9 in January, amid a robust improvement in business conditions. This is the 19th consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI remained above the 50-point mark.

PMI, February, SC Garg, economy, newsFebruary PMI indicates strong flow of new orders: SC Garg

Spurt in PMI indicates strong inflow of new orders and strengthening of manufacturing sector growth, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said Friday. The country’s manufacturing sector performance further strengthened in February and touched a 14-month high, driven by acceleration in sales, output and employment, a monthly survey showed.

The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 54.3 in February, from 53.9 in January, amid a robust improvement in business conditions. This is the 19th consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI remained above the 50-point mark.

In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction. “Manufacturing PMI at 54.3 in Feb is 14 month high and indicates strong inflow of new orders. Q4 2018-19 should mark further strengthening of manufacturing GVA and upward movement of GDP growth,” Garg said in a tweet.

As per official estimate released on Thursday, India’s economic growth slipped to a 5-quarter low of 6.6 per cent in October-December period of 2018-19, mainly due to poor performance of farm, mining and manufacturing sectors.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO), which releases the national account data, had last month revised its forecast for GDP growth for 2017-18 to 7.2 per cent from the earlier estimate of 6.7 per cent. It also revised the actual growth rate in 2016-17 to 8.2 per cent from the 7.1 per cent estimated earlier.

The downward revision of GDP growth in the current fiscal to 7 per cent does not indicate slowing down of economy as it is calculated on the basis of higher growth projections by the CSO for the previous fiscal, Garg had said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. February PMI indicates strong flow of new orders: SC Garg
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition