February peak power demand rises 3% year-on-year

The peak demand for power across the country in February 2019 rose 3% year-on-year to 162 GW as compared to 157 GW recorded a year ago, according to the data released by Indian Energy Exchange (IEX). Compared to January, the peak demand has remained unchanged.

On an all India basis, the energy supplied in February was higher by 3% year-on-year at 95 billion units (BU) against 92 BU supplied a year ago.

Trade at IEX, which includes the day ahead market (DAM) and term ahead market (TAM), fell 15% on year to 2,879 MU in February against 3,343 MU a year ago. Lower DAM volume of 2,794 MU in February was primarily on account of extended winters leading to subdued demand for power from northern and western states, IEX said.

“The day-ahead market experienced transmission congestion with volume loss of 62 MU which was 2% of the total traded volume. The congestion was mainly due to shutdown of Talcher Kolar Pole line leading to unavailability of transmission corridor, and thus increase in the market clearing price,” IEX said.

In FY19 (April-February), IEX traded 46,707 MU, an increase of 14% over the same period last year.

On a daily average basis, IEX traded 100 MU in February. The spot power price in February fell 4% on year to `3.08/kWh against `3.23/kWh. In January the spot power price was higher by 4% on year at `3.33/kWh.