  • MORE MARKET STATS

February exports rise 22%, imports jump 35%

The official data showed petroleum products were the biggest driver of exports with a year-on-year surge of 66%.

Written by FE Bureau
As for imports, among the key commodity segments, purchases of coal jumped 117%, petroleum 67% and electronics 29%.

Merchandise exports hit $33.8 billion in February, up almost 22.4% from a year earlier and 21.9% from the pre-pandemic (same month in FY20) level, according to the preliminary estimate released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.

But a sharper rise in imports inflated trade deficit to $21.4 billion in February from a five-month low of $17.4 billion in the previous month. This will further pressure the current account at a time when the global crude oil prices have flared up in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Keeping with the recent trend, imports jumped nearly 35% on year to $55 billion, driven by elevated crude oil prices and massive purchases of coal and cooking oil.

Although gold imports dropped 11.5% from a year before in February, they nearly doubled sequentially, as Covid-related curbs eased in parts of the country.

“The duration of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and its impact on commodity prices, especially crude oil, will determine the magnitude of the merchandise trade deficit in March 2022, even as year-end fulfilment of export orders may provide a buffer,” said ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar.

She projected a mild moderation in the CAD in Q4FY2022 from the previous quarter, as the January-February trade deficit is tracking modestly below the October-November 2021 levels.

Given that the export between April and February hit $374.1 billion, up 46% from a year before, it will likely exceed the ambitious $400-billion target set by the government for FY22. This is despite potential short-term risks to the global supply-chain from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, some exporters said. A spurt in demand for goods in the wake of an industrial resurgence in advanced economies and global commodity price rise have boosted exports this fiscal, after a Covid-induced slide in FY21.

Importantly, merchandise exports had remained below par in the past decade, having fluctuated between $250 billion and $330 billion a year since FY11; the highest export of $330 billion was achieved in FY19. So, a sustained surge in exports for a few years will be crucial to India recapturing its lost market share.

The official data showed petroleum products were the biggest driver of exports with a year-on-year surge of 66%. Huge rise was also reported in the exports of electronics (34%) and engineering goods (31%).

As for imports, among the key commodity segments, purchases of coal jumped 117%, petroleum 67% and electronics 29%.

A Sakthivel, president of the exporters’ body FIEO, said while exports have witnessed tremendous growth this fiscal, the high imports in February “is a point of concern and should be analysed”.

Though the government has announced a slew of measures to support exports, the need of the hour is to soon announce extension of the interest equalisation scheme, among others, he added.

More Stories on
exportimport

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.