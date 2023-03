February CPI inflation stubborn, rises above expectation at 6.44% way above RBI’s tolerance zone

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) or retail inflation for February remained stubborn at 6.44 per cent, above Bloomberg’s expected 6.40 per cent, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Monday.

Retail inflation for February remained stubborn at 6.44 per cent. Image: Reuters

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) or retail inflation for February remained stubborn at 6.44 per cent, above Bloomberg’s expected 6.40 per cent, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Monday. Earlier, the retail inflation rate for January had risen to a three-month high at 6.52 per cent. It was 5.72 per cent in December, 5.88 per cent in November, and 6.77 per cent in October 2022.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram