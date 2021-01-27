FDI into India up 37 pc to USD 43.85 bn during April-November 2020

“FDI equity inflow received during 2020-21 (April to November, 2020) is USD 43.85 billion. It is the highest ever for the first 8 months of a financial year and 37 per cent more compared to the first 8 months of 2019-20 (USD 32.11 billion),” it said.
It added that FDI is a major driver of economic growth and an important source of non-debt finance for the economic development of India.
“Measures taken by the government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country,” it said.