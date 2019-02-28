FDI into equities fall in April-December FY19 for first time in Modi era; 6 key reasons

By: | Published: February 28, 2019 1:11 PM

FDI equity inflows fell for the first time in the past 5 years of Modi rule during the first 9 months of FY19 in terms of annual growth rate.

Dollar stands tall amid caution over Sino-US trade talksDuring April-December FY19, the FDI equity inflows were worth ,492 million, nearly 72 per cent of the total FDI inflows.

FDI equity inflows fell for the first time in the past 5 years of Modi rule during the first 9 months of FY19 in terms of annual growth rate. During April-December period of the fiscal, the FDI equity inflows aggregated to $33,492 million, nearly 7 per cent lower than the inflows worth $35,914 million during the corresponding period of FY18, CARE Ratings analysis based on Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said.

The FDI equity flows were recorded at 27 per cent or $21,045 million in the first nine months of FY15, the first year of the Modi-led NDA government. In terms of monthly flows, in December FY18, the equity inflows were about three times at $4,391 million in comparison with those in November FY18  at $1,739 million.

India’s total FDI inflows, including reinvested earnings and other capital flows, was $46.62 billion in April-December of the current fiscal, the recently released Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) data showed.

Six key headwinds

CARE Ratings said in its report that the decline in the investments in the emerging economies was due to uncertainty in the global markets. Here are the 6 key reasons behind fall:

Slowdown in the global economy

Sino-US trade war

Brexit concerns

Monetary policy tightening by major global central banks

Rupee depreciation

Geo-political tensions

