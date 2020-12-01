  • MORE MARKET STATS

FDI in non-life insurance sector slips marginally to Rs 509 cr in FY20

By: |
December 1, 2020 5:26 PM

Since the opening up of the insurance market in 2000, the non-life sector attracted a total FDI of Rs 4,721.68 crore as on March 2020. It was Rs 4,212.61 crore at the end of March 2019.

In FY2018-19, FDI in the non-life insurance space was recorded at Rs 516.61 crore.In FY2018-19, FDI in the non-life insurance space was recorded at Rs 516.61 crore.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the general insurance sector slipped marginally to Rs 509.07 crore in FY 2019-20 from the previous year, latest data by the General Insurance Council (GIC) showed.

In FY2018-19, FDI in the non-life insurance space was recorded at Rs 516.61 crore.

Related News

Since the opening up of the insurance market in 2000, the non-life sector attracted a total FDI of Rs 4,721.68 crore as on March 2020. It was Rs 4,212.61 crore at the end of March 2019.

There are 33 general insurance players, including four public sector insurers, six standalone health insurers and two state-owned specialised companies — Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India and Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited (AIC).

It is to be noted that FDI limit in the insurance sector has been hiked to 49 per cent from earlier level of 26 per cent.

The insurance sector was opened for private players in August 2000 with the invitation for application for registrations. Foreign companies were allowed ownership of up to 26 per cent.

New India Assurance and GIC Re were listed on stock exchanges while ICICI Lombard from the private sector went public in 2017.

The sector has also seen consolidation in the last few years. The latest being the merger of Bharti AXA General with ICICI Lombard. The proposed deal got in-principle approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) last week.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. FDI in non-life insurance sector slips marginally to Rs 509 cr in FY20
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1GST collections cross Rs 1 lakh cr mark for second straight month in November; show economic recovery
2RBI MPC likely to keep policy rates unchanged, stance accommodative; may update inflation forecast
3How new Pesticide Management Bill 2020 can empower India’s farmers, push economic growth