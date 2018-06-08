FDI in India rises to $61.96 bn in 2017-18: Government

Foreign direct investment in India increased to USD 61.96 billion in 2017-18, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said today. FDI inflows stood at USD 60 billion in the previous fiscal.

Foreign direct investment in India increased to USD 61.96 billion in 2017-18, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said today. FDI inflows stood at USD 60 billion in the previous fiscal. He also said during the four years of the Modi government, foreign inflows jumped to USD 222.75 billion from USD 152 billion in the previous four-year period. However, according to an UNCTAD report, foreign direct investment (FDI) to India decreased to USD 40 billion in 2017 from USD 44 billion in 2016, while outflows from India, the main source of investment in South Asia, more than doubled.