FCI to sell 10.13 lakh tn of wheat to bulk users on Wed via e-auctions 

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has sold 28.85 lakh tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers in the five rounds of e-auction held so far.

FCI will offer wheat from its 620 depots.

State-owned FCI plans to sell 10.13 lakh tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers in the sixth round of e-auction to be held on Wednesday as part of the government’s measures to check wheat and atta prices. The Centre has announced the sale of 50 lakh tonnes of wheat in the open market to control prices. Of this, 45 lakh tonnes have been earmarked for bulk consumers, including flour millers.

According to a senior government official, FCI will offer 10.13 lakh tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers in the sixth round of e-auction to be held on March 15.FCI will offer wheat from its 620 depots.

In the last round, FCI sold 5.39 lakh tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers, including flour millers, under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS). The official said that the sale of wheat in open market has helped in reduction of wheat and atta prices in the country.

First published on: 14-03-2023 at 15:56 IST

