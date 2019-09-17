Farmers yet to receive PM-KISAN money in 13 regions; disbursals drop from 1st to 2nd installment

Out of a total of 7.1 crore targeted farmers, 6.4 crore received the first instalment, only 3.8 crore got the second instalment. So far, only 94 lakh farmers have got the third instalment.

Farmers in many Indian states have not received the third tranche of grants under Narendra Modi’s PM-KISAN scheme, leaving the Central government worried about boosting rural cash flows and boosting demand. The Central government plans to boost rural demand by speeding up the flow to eligible farmers, but 13 out of the 34 states and Union Territories, with identified beneficiaries under PM-KISAN scheme, have not received their third installment of grant. Worried over the delay of grants in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman has directed officials to find out the cause for the same, The Indian Express reported.

“We have asked the Agriculture Secretary to look into this, and provide us status in slow-moving states and expedite payments,” the newspaper reported citing an unidentified official. India is reeling under an economic slowdown and sluggish growth emanating from rural India is among the chief contributors. Hence, the fund flow to farmers becomes imperative to spur rural demand, the newspaper cited the official as saying.

While the duration of the third disbursal is from 1 August to 30 November, some of the states and territories are also lagging behind the stipulated disbursement date for the second instalment. Further, in almost every state, the number of beneficiaries who got their installments has dwindled from first to second, data from PM-Kisan website showed. For example, while over 36 lakh farmers were intended beneficiaries of the scheme in Madhya Pradesh, 32 lakh were credited with the amount in first instalment while only a little over 9,000 got the second instalment. Also, out of a total of 7.1 crore targeted farmers, while 6.4 crore received the first instalment, only 3.8 crore got the second instalment. So far, only 94 lakh farmers have got the third instalment.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Telangana are the top three states in the third instalment disbursal, and almost 16.35 lakh, 13.99 lakh and 11.03 lakh farmers, respectively, have been credited. Under the PM-Kisan scheme, farmers are to be paid Rs 2,000 in three instalments, over the course of a year.